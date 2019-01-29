Manitoba’s cold snap forces a long list of cancellations

Manitoba’s been blanketed by bitter January temperatures, forcing school closures to sweep the province.

Pine Creek School Division, Rolling River School Division have announced school cancellations.

Brandon School Division buses will not be operating outside the City of Brandon, however they’ll be running inside the city.

The extreme cold weather isn’t expected to be over after Tuesday, according to Global News Weather Specialist, Mike Koncan.

The forecast this week includes most nights with temperatures falling below -30 C, wind chill values in the -40s and even -50s, and daytime highs near -30 C.

The highest wind chill values recorded in Winnipeg show -57 on Feb Feb. 1, 1996 and -56 on Jan. 28, 1966.