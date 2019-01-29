Cancellations
January 29, 2019 5:00 am
Updated: January 29, 2019 6:26 am

School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Tuesday

Jeff Braun By News Anchor  Global News
CANCELLATIONS FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 29

All schools in the Pine Creek School Division are closed.

All schools in the Rolling River School Division are closed.

No buses running outside of Brandon in the Brandon School Division.

All schools in the Turtle Mountain School Division are closed.

All schools in the Southwest School Division are closed.

Classes cancelled in the Seine River School Division, teachers reporting to work.

