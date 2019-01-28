Burnaby housing advocacy group unimpressed task force includes developers, no residents

Burnaby-based housing advocacy group Alliance Against Displacement claims its work was the reason Mike Hurley was elected to the Burnaby mayor’s office.

Now, members are disappointed that Hurley’s new housing task force includes developers, councillors and pro-business organizations, but no residents at risk of eviction.

Group member Cecile Revaux said they’re rallying to get that changed.

“Get the developers out of the task force, because we don’t think the people responsible for the housing crisis should be sitting at the table of the solution,” said Revaux.

“Leave the places to actual Metrotown residents, and residents that do face eviction on a daily basis.”

Revaux said housing advocates were never advised that the task force was being formed, and were certainly never asked to join or be involved.

“They didn’t try to reach out to the tenants, which means that none of the persons actually affected by the crisis will have a say in the solution.”

A release from Alliance Against Displacement said that raises questions about the transparency of the task force.

The group held a protest Monday night outside Burnaby City Hall.

Hurley was elected to the Mayor’s office in October after a campaign promising to target so-called demoviction in Burnaby’s Metrotown area.

Global News has reached out to his office for comment.