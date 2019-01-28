Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido says he spoke with Trump

The Venezuelan opposition leader challenging Nicolas Maduro’s claim to the presidency says he has spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In an interview Monday night with CNN in Spanish, Juan Guaido confirmed that he had spoken with Trump “and other presidents in the region.”

He didn’t provide any details on when the conversations took place, nor did he reveal what specifically was discussed. He said only that all his talks with heads of state have focused on resolving Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis and restoring democracy.

Guaido rejected accusations from Maduro and others that the U.S. is staging a coup, saying Venezuelan citizens are simply exercising their constitutional rights.

Guaido is the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly and proclaimed himself Venezuela’s interim president before thousands of supporters last week. He has been recognized as the nation’s rightful leader by two dozen nations that contend Maduro’s re-election last May was not legitimate because his strongest opponents were barred from running.