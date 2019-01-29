Weather
January 29, 2019 12:19 am
Updated: January 29, 2019 12:24 am

Strange hole in the sky spotted over parts of the South Coast on Monday

By Senior Meteorologist  Global News

The Monday, January 28, 2019 evening weather forecast for Vancouver, British Columbia and the surrounding area.

After the South Coast was treated to a spectacular sunrise thanks to a layer of altocumulus clouds over the region Monday, many residents also witnessed a strange hole in those clouds sky later in the day.

Sunrise Monday, Jan. 28th

Sunrise Monday, Jan. 28th. Photo credit Michael Weber

Michael Weber
Vancouver Sunrise Monday, Jan. 28th

Sunrise Monday, Jan. 28th. Photo credit Michael Bertoia

Michael Bertoia

They’re called “fallstreak holes,” and they only happen in a nice layer of altocumulus or cirrostratus clouds.

Fallstreak hole spotted Monday, Jan 28th

Fallstreak hole spotted Monday, Jan 28th.

Kim Rampfl
Fallstreak Hole

Fallstreak hole spotted Monday, Jan 28th.

Randy Mennie

They’re caused by areas in the clouds where the water has dropped below freezing but hasn’t frozen into ice crystals.

This water is said to be in a supercooled state. The reason it hasn’t frozen is a lack of “ice nuclei” — tiny particles onto which ice crystal can begin to form.

Fallstreak hole spotted Monday, Jan 28th.

Randy Mennie

But once just one ice crystal forms, a domino effect called the Bergeron Process takes place, and all of the supercooled droplets freeze quickly.

These ice crystals then fall, creating the wispy part of the fallstreak hole.

In addition, the rest of the water in the cloud evaporates, causing the hole in the sky.

