Strange hole in the sky spotted over parts of the South Coast on Monday

After the South Coast was treated to a spectacular sunrise thanks to a layer of altocumulus clouds over the region Monday, many residents also witnessed a strange hole in those clouds sky later in the day.

They’re called “fallstreak holes,” and they only happen in a nice layer of altocumulus or cirrostratus clouds.

They’re caused by areas in the clouds where the water has dropped below freezing but hasn’t frozen into ice crystals.

This water is said to be in a supercooled state. The reason it hasn’t frozen is a lack of “ice nuclei” — tiny particles onto which ice crystal can begin to form.

But once just one ice crystal forms, a domino effect called the Bergeron Process takes place, and all of the supercooled droplets freeze quickly.

These ice crystals then fall, creating the wispy part of the fallstreak hole.

In addition, the rest of the water in the cloud evaporates, causing the hole in the sky.