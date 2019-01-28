Kelowna Rockets victorious after dramatic shootout against Vancouver Giants

Sunday’s game between the Kelowna Rockets and the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre ended in a nail-biting shootout which saw the Kelowna team skate away with the win.

The Vancouver Giants currently lead the B.C. division, making the win that much sweeter.

The Rockets started the game off strong with a 2-0 lead after the first period with goals from Mark Liwiski and Kyle Topping.

Topping got his second goal of the night in the second, beating Giants goaltender David Tendeck.

The Giants got on the scoreboard shortly after that with a goal from Justin Sourdif, who got a shot past Rockets netminder Roman Basran.

Then Davis Koch scored another goal for the Giants. At the end of two periods, Rockets lead 3-2.

The Giants tied the game up in the third period with a goal from Bowen Byram.

A 3-3 tie at the end of regulation time sent the game into overtime. A shootout would be needed when neither team could score in the OT.

It took until the last of the six shooters, Kelowna Rocket’s Leif Mattson, to determine the outcome of the game.

Kelowna Rockets win in the shootout to earn the two points.

The Rockets record improves to 20-24-3-1.

The Rockets will be back on home ice on Wednesday to play against the Seattle Thunderbirds.