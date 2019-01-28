Entertainment
Big Sky Music Festival to bring country music legends to Burl’s Creek

A new country music festival is coming to Burl’s Creek event grounds in Oro-Medonte this summer.

On July 20, country music legends Alabama, Diamond Rio and Travis Tritt will perform at the inaugural Big Sky Music Festival.

Big Sky Music Festival is produced by Republic Live, the same company responsible for the wildly popular Boots and Hearts country music festival.

“We are thrilled to add Big Sky Music Festival to our roster of events at Burl’s Creek this year,” co-founder Eva Dunford said in a news release. “In our inaugural year, Big Sky will welcome three of country music’s most influential acts on one stage.”

While performers are scheduled to hit the stage on Saturday, on-site camping, RV and motor-home spaces will be available both Friday and Saturday nights.

The festival will also include a marketplace of talented local artisans and a classic car show.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Feb. 1 at 10 a.m., with additional artists expected to be announced in the lead up to the festival.

Oro-Medonte is located approximately 15 minutes north Barrie, on Lake Simcoe.

