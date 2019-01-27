Warmer-than-normal winter weather forces temporary closure of Edmonton Ice Castles

Above-average temperatures have forced officials to temporarily close the Edmonton Ice Castles because its surfaces were too slippery.

A spokesperson tells Global News the attraction was closed Saturday and remained closed Sunday as a safety precaution.

It is expected to reopen Monday, but patrons are being asked to check the website to ensure the attraction is open before visiting.

Those who had purchased tickets to attend on Sunday were notified of the closure via text message and asked to reschedule for a later date.

The frozen creation in Edmonton is made up of 25 million pounds of ice and is roughly an acre in size, said Ice Castles, the company behind the attraction. Ice Castles has six locations across North America, but the Edmonton castle is the only one in Canada.

The castle opened on Jan. 4. Tickets to visit the attraction can be bought online.

The Edmonton Ice Castle’s usual hours of operation are:

Monday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: Noon – 8 p.m.

This is the fourth year the castle has been built in the Edmonton park.