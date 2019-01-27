Country band Emerson Drive to perform at Peach Fest in Penticton

Canadian country music band Emerson Drive will perform at Penticton’s Peach Festival this summer.

Peach Fest organizers say Emerson Drive will perform Aug. 8. Emerson Drive is one of Canada’s top country music groups, a band that has also enjoyed widespread success in the U.S.

“Emerson Drive has toured with many of the biggest names in country music, including Shania Twain, Toby Keith and Big & Rich,” said Penticton Peach Festival president Don Kendall. “We can’t wait to have them on the Peters Bros. Construction stage this summer.”

Emerson Drive has many award nominations in the U.S. and Canada, including 22 Canadian Country Music Awards (six wins), four Juno Awards and a Grammy.

Organizers say the band has also charted nine singles on the U.S. Country Music Countdown, with four of those having charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

For more about Peach Fest, Aug. 7-11