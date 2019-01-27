Junior hockey: Rockets fall to Giants, Chiefs hammer Coyotes

A round-up of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vancouver 2, Kelowna 1

At Vancouver, Bowen Byram scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period on Saturday night as the Giants downed the Rockets for the fourth time in four games this season.

Dallas Hines, at 3:14 of the first period, also scored for Vancouver (31-12-2-0), which outshot the Rockets 39-19, registering a consistent 13 shots in all three periods. Byram’s goal came at 14:00 of the third.

Nolan Foote, with his 25th goal of the season just 15 seconds into the second, replied for Kelowna (19-24-3-1). Roman Basran made 37 saves for the Rockets while Trent Miner turned aside 18 shots for the Giants.

The loss was Kelowna’s second in as many nights after a 4-3 setback to the Victoria Royals on Friday evening.

Vancouver was 1-for-2 on the power play while Kelowna was 0-for-3. The attendance was 5,167.

The two teams meet this afternoon in Langley. Game time is 4 p.m.

Vancouver also beat Kelowna 5-0 on Oct. 3; 3-1 on Oct. 21; and 2-1 on Nov. 28.

In other WHL action from Saturday night, Kamloops beat visiting Victoria 3-2.

In B.C. Division standings, Vancouver is first with 64 points while Victoria (24-20-1-1) is second with 50 points. Kelowna is third with 42 while Kamloops is fourth with 41. Prince George is fifth and last with 37.

The Rockets have 21 regular-season games left.

In the Western Conference, the top eight teams make the playoffs. Currently, Everett leads the pack with 72 points. Spokane is fifth with 53 points, Victoria is sixth (50), Kelowna is seventh (42) with Kamloops in eighth (41) and Seattle (40) in ninth.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Cowichan Valley 4, Vernon 1

At Duncan, Olivier Gauthier scored twice for Cowichan Valley as the Capitals downed the Vipers on Saturday night.

Preston Brodziak and Cole Broadhurst also scored for Cowichan Valley (14-30-4-1), which led 2-0 and 3-0 at the period breaks. Brendan Kim, at 1:14 of the third to make it 3-1, replied for Vernon (19-18-7-3).

Aidan Porter stopped 25 of 29 shots for the Vipers while Pierce Diamond stopped 28 of 29 shots for the Capitals.

Vernon was 0-for-3 on the power play while Cowichan Valley was 0-for-2. The attendance was 805.

Penticton 4, Alberni Valley 3

At Port Alberni, Lukas Sillinger scored twice for Penticton as the Vees raced out to an early 4-0 lead, then hung on to defeat the Bulldogs.

Evan McIntyre and Mason Snell also scored for Penticton (32-12-1-2), which led 4-0 after the first period and 4-1 after two. Ryan Sandelin and Luke Loheit both finished with two assists.

The Bulldogs get another power-play goal but the Vees hold on for the 4-3 victory to win their eighth straight game! @jack_lafontaine finishes with 36 saves. Vees in Nanaimo tomorrow at 2:00 — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) January 27, 2019

Dawson Tritt, Michael Hodge and Aaron Bohlinger replied for Alberni Valley (16-28-3-0). Hodge made it 4-2 at 9:02 of the third with Bohlinger making it 4-3 at 16:15 with a power-play goal.

Jack LaFontaine stopped 36 of 39 shots for Penticton. For Alberni Valley, Cole Demers started, but lasted just 13:08 with nine saves on 13 shots. John Hawthorne was perfect in relief, going 25-for-25.

The Vees were 1-for-6 on the power play while the Bulldogs were 2-for-4. The attendance was 964.

Trail 5, Salmon Arm 4

At Salmon Arm, Trevor Zins had a three-point night for Trail, with a goal and two assists, as the Smoke Eaters and Silverbacks closed out a weekend home-and-home set.

Paul Leroux, Mack Byers, Tyler Ghirardosi and Owen Ozar also scored for visiting Trail (18-21-7-3), which led 2-0 after 20 minutes and 3-2 after 40.

Matthew Verboon, John Little, Nick Unruh and Trevor Adams replied for Salmon Arm (22-20-4-1), which won 3-2 in overtime on Friday night in Trail.

2nd comeback attempt falls short against Trail RECAP: https://t.co/s9IIDBVvX6 pic.twitter.com/csaFNjwHqP — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) January 27, 2019

Donovan Buskey stopped 28 of 32 shots for Trail while Matthew Armitage stopped 25 of 30 shots for Salmon Arm.

The Smokies were 3-for-5 on the power play while the Silverbacks were an impressive 3-for-3. Notably, four goals were scored in the third period; all of them with the extra man, two by Trail and two by Salmon Arm.

Adams’ goal at 13:53 brought the Silverbacks to within one at 4-3, but it also proved to be the game’s final tally.

The attendance was 1,087.

In BCHL action for Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, Penticton is in Nanaimo (22-24-0-0) and Vernon visits Victoria (29-15-0-2). Both games start at 2 p.m.

Its Game Day! Your Vipers are in the provincial capital this afternoon to play the Grizzlies 🏟 – Q Centre

🕰 – 2pm (1:45 pregame)

📻 – 1075beachradio

📺 – myhockeytv It's the final… https://t.co/56hMxLiGtP — Vernon Vipers (@VernonVipers) January 27, 2019

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 10, Osoyoos 2

At Osoyoos, the Chiefs scored nine times in the final 40 minutes in running over the Coyotes.

Juanre Naude, with a hat trick, Ryan Stack, with two goals, Zach Erhardt, Brody Dale, Kaden Stewart, Lane Paddison and Jordan Lowry scored for league-leading Kelowna (36-2-1-0-2), which led 1-0 and 5-1 at the period breaks.

A historic season continues for your Kelowna Chiefs. Last night's victory in Osoyoos gives your Chiefs 36 wins and 75 pts…both of those are Franchise Records! — KelownaChiefs (@KelownaChiefs) January 27, 2019

Brock Marple, at 7:32 of the second to make it 2-1 and at 12:10 of the third to make it 8-2, replied for Osoyoos (14-23-2-0-1).

Braeden Mitchell stopped 25 of 27 shots for Kelowna while Bailey Monteith stopped 36 of 46 shots for Osoyoos.

The Chiefs were 3-for-6 on the power play while the Coyotes were 0-for-3. The attendance was 320.

Revelstoke 3, Columbia Valley 1

At Invermere, the visiting Grizzlies limited the Rockies to just 18 shots in posting their 35th win in 40 games this season.

Kaeden Patrick, Jordan Kohlman and Ryan Bedard scored for Revelstoke (35-5-0-0-0), which, after a scoreless first period, led 2-0 after 40 minutes. Chase Hawkins replied for Columbia Valley (21-15-1-0-4).

Tonight on the road final score from Columbia Valley. pic.twitter.com/7EifObCyzU — Revelstoke Grizzlies (@RevelstokeGriz1) January 27, 2019

Noah Desouza made 17 saves for the Grizzlies while Ben Kelsch stopped 44 of 47 shots for the Rockies.

Revelstoke was 1-for-4 on the power play while Columbia Valley was 0-for-5. The attendance was 316.

Castlegar 6, Creston Valley 2

At Castlegar, Tristan Jones had a three-point outing, all assists, as the Rebels caged the Thunder Cats.

Aiden Cornell, Slade Desharnais, Hunter Maximnum, Dallas Goodwin, Colby Winia and Darby Berg scored for Castlegar (12-26-1-0-2), which led 2-1 and 5-1 at the period breaks. Jake McCulley and Trail Thompson replied for Creston Valley (10-29-0-0-3).

The Rebels pick up a big 6-2 win over Creston Valley in front of a great crowd at the Complex tonight. Thanks for all your support Castlegar! #wearerebels pic.twitter.com/LPSTdGienD — Castlegar Rebels (@RebelsCastlegar) January 27, 2019

Sam Burford stopped 37 of 43 shots for Creston Valley, with Cedric Lesieur stopping 26 of 28 shots for Castlegar.

The Thunder Cats were 1-for-13 on the power play while the Rebels were 2-for-6. The attendance was not available.

Kamloops 3, North Okanagan 2

At Kamloops, Carter Adams scored what stood up as the game-winning goal early in the third period for the Storm.

Lincoln Connor and Julian Fodor also scored for Kamloops (16-20-0-1-2), which trailed 1-0 after the first period but led 2-0 after two periods. Connor made it 1-1 at 8:19 of the second, with Fodor making it 2-1 at 13:31. Adams made it 3-1 at 4:10 of the third.

Knights loose this one with some late pressure it just wasnt enough. 3-2 Kamloops takes it. @KIJHL — North Okanagan Knights (@NOKnights) January 27, 2019

Cameron McKenzie, who opened the scoring at 12:42 of the first, and Griffin Evans, who closed out the scoring at 5:24 of the third, replied for North Okanagan (14-25-0-1-0).

Caedon Bellmann turned aside 41 of 44 shots for the Knights while Ethan Paulin-Hatch made 26 saves on 28 shots for Kamloops.

The Knights were 0-for-1 on the power play while the Storm were 0-for-3. The attendance was not available.

100 Mile House 7, Chase 1

At Chase, the Wranglers scored seven unanswered goals in handcuffing the Heat.

Kolby Page, with two goals, Aidan Morrison, Cody Barnes, Julien Dewey, Harley Bootsma and Nic Flinton scored for 100 Mile House (21-15-1-0-3), which, after a 1-1 tie after 20 minutes, led 4-1 after 40 minutes.

Hayden Wiebe, who opened the scoring at 4:11 of the first, replied for Chase (11-27-2-0-2).

Miles Minor stopped 30 of 31 shots for the Wranglers. For the Heat, starter Dylan Barton faced 26 shots, stopping 20, before Geoff Drought took over early in the third. Drought was 6-for-7 in relief.

Chase was 0-for-6 on the power play while 100 Mile House was 0-for-5. The attendance was 267.

Summerland 2, Princeton 1

At Summerland, Jared Breitkreuz stopped 29 of 30 shots as the Steam edged the Posse.

Cory Loring scored twice for Summerland (22-15-2-0-2), which led 1-0 and 2-0 at the breaks. Noah Brusse, with just 33 seconds left in the third, replied for Princeton (13-25-1-0-3). Jaysen MacLean faced 30 shots for the Posse, stopping 28.

Steam win 2-1! @CoryLoring scores a pair and @jaredbreitkreuz stops 29 of 30 as Summerland clinched a playoff spot! — Summerland Steam (@SteamKIJHL) January 27, 2019

Princeton was 0-for-4 on the power play while Summerland was 1-for-5. The attendance was 146.

In KIJHL action for Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, Grand Forks (16-21-1-0-2) visits Spokane (15-21-0-0-4) and Sicamous (12-20-3-0-4) hosts Kamloops.