Junior hockey: Silverbacks win in OT, Vipers sink Clippers, Chiefs blank Eagles

A round-up of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Victoria 4, Kelowna 3

At Kelowna, Igor Martynov scored twice for Victoria as the Royals jumped out to an early two-goal lead and never trailed in defeating the Rockets on Friday evening.

Scott Walford and Tanner Sidaway, scoring just 10 seconds apart at 3:39 and 3:49 of the first period, also scored for Victoria (24-20-1-0).

Nolan Foote scored twice and Lassi Thomson chipped in a goal for the Rockets tonight, but we fell 4-3 to the Royals. We're back in action tomorrow against the Vancouver @WHLGiants.

📰 https://t.co/4w13mO23uf

🎥 https://t.co/cX4OdmMXI1 pic.twitter.com/NQS9OpC8I5 — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) January 26, 2019

Nolan Foote, with two goals, and Lassi Thomson replied for Kelowna (19-23-3-1), which trailed 2-1 and 3-1 at the breaks. Thomson scored to make it 3-2 at 3:02 of the third, but Martynov replied at 3:34 to restore Victoria’s two-goal lead. Foote rounded out the scoring with his 24th goal of the season at 14:31.

READ MORE: NHL commissioner announces puck and player tracking coming next season

Griffen Outhouse turned aside 24 of 27 shots for Victoria. For Kelowna, James Porter started but didn’t finish, stopping 13 of 17 shots in 43:34. Roman Basran mopped up, going 4-for-4 in relief.

Both teams were 1-for-2 on the power play. The attendance was 4,528.

Tonight, Kelowna will host the B.C. Division-leading Vancouver Giants (30-12-2-0). Game time at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

The Rockets get right back at it tonight. Grab your tickets and come watch them battle the division-leading Vancouver Giants.

📍 @ProsperaPlace

📝 https://t.co/EewE4LWwDn

🎟 https://t.co/l1KtQokjTb pic.twitter.com/Zaddn5U1wM — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) January 26, 2019

In B.C. Division standings, Vancouver leads the five-team pack with 62 points. Kelowna is third with 42 points, seven behind second-place Victoria (49) and three ahead of fourth-place Kamloops (39). Prince George is last with 37 points.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vernon 4, Nanaimo 1

At Nanaimo, Aidan Porter stopped 22 of 23 shots for Vernon as the Vipers sailed past the Clippers.

Ben Sanderson, Matt Kowalski, Jesse Lansdell and Josh Latta scored for Vernon (19-17-7-3). The Vipers scored four unanswered goals after Nanaimo took a 1-0 early in the second period following a scoreless first. Lansdell and Latta both scored empty-net goals late in the third.

It's a final! Vipers win 4-1. Goals from Sanderson, Kowalski, Lansdell and Latta. Porter stops 22 for the W Shots finished 27-23 VER https://t.co/ydg2EmqFFp — Vernon Vipers (@VernonVipers) January 26, 2019

Hunor Torzsok replied for Nanaimo (22-24-0-0), with Jordan Naylor stopping 23 of 25 shots.

The Vipers were 0-for-2 on the power play while the Clippers were 1-for-1. The attendance was 1,112.

Penticton 4, Powell River 3

At Powell River, a strong second period helped the Interior Division-leading Vees defeat the Kings.

Cole Shepard, Ryan Sandelin, Brendan Harrogate and David Silye scored for Penticton (31-12-1-2), which led 1-0 and 4-1 at the breaks. Massimo Rizzo had two assists for the Vees as nine players reached the scoresheet.

Big second period leads Vees over Kings. Recap: https://t.co/oRhUVazPTN pic.twitter.com/S97P4u37wv — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) January 26, 2019

Levi Glasman, Rowan Miller and Matthew Byrne replied for Powell River (28-17-1-0), which scored twice in the first half of the third to make it 4-3.

Jack LaFontaine stopped 36 of 39 shots for the Vees while Mitch Adamyk stopped 30 of 34 shots for the Kings.

Penticton was 1-for-3 on the power play while Powell River was 0-for-4. The attendance was 835.

Salmon Arm 3, Trail 2 (OT)

At Salmon Arm, Justin Wilson scored the game-winning goal one minute into overtime for the Silverbacks .

Matthew Verboon and Nick Unruh also scored for Salmon Arm (22-19-4-1), which, after a scoreless first period, led 1-0 after 40 minutes.

The Smoke Eaters took a 2-1 lead midway through the third, but Unruh, with his 15th goal of the season, tied the game at 19:07 to force overtime. Hayden Rowan and Chase Stevenson replied for Trail (17-21-7-3).

Adam Marcoux stopped 29 of 32 shots for Trail while Ethan Langenegger stopped 30 of 32 shots for Salmon Arm.

We're back at home tonight! With a playoff spot clinched, eyes are now on a weekend sweep over the Smoke Eaters! PREVIEW: https://t.co/VU4cTlLzHr pic.twitter.com/rYdF2wLhfx — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) January 26, 2019

The Smokies were 1-for-3 on the power play while the Silverbacks were 0-for-2. The attendance was 841.

In BCHL action for Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, Vernon will visit Cowichan Valley (13-30-4-1), Penticton travels to Port Alberni to play Alberni Valley (16-27-3-0) and Salmon Arm hosts Trail.

For Sunday’s games, Penticton visits Nanaimo and Vernon is in Victoria (29-15-0-2).

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Revelstoke 5, Kamloops 2

At Revelstoke, Kaeden Patrick scored twice as the Grizzlies picked up their 34th win of the season on Friday night.

Raymond Speerbrecker, Ryan Pereverzoff and Josh Irvine also scored for Revelstoke (34-5-0-0-0), which led 3-2 after 40 minutes. The two teams were tied 1-1 after the first period. Chris Thon and Jason Scheible replied for Kamloops (15-20-0-1-2).

Jakob Drapeau stopped 27 of 32 shots for the Storm. Liam McGarva turned aside 16 of 18 shots for the Grizzlies.

Kamloops was 0-for-5 on the power play while Revelstoke was 1-for-6. The attendance was 500.

Kelowna 5, Sicamous 0

At Kelowna, Shane Zilka had a perfect outing, stopping all 17 shots he faced, as the Chiefs blanked the Eagles.

Ryan Stack, with two goals, Zach Erhardt, Juanre Naude and Myles Mattila scored for league-leading Kelowna (35-2-1-0-2), which outshot the Eagles 48-17. Stack opened the scoring at 9:16 of the first period and closed it at 6:28 of the third.

End of two and your Chiefs now lead Sicamous 4-0.

Goals from Naude and Mattila.

Shots 38-8 Chiefs — KelownaChiefs (@KelownaChiefs) January 26, 2019

Koltin Dodge stopped 43 shots for Sicamous (12-20-3-0-4).

The Eagles were 0-for-4 on the power play while the Chiefs were 1-for-6. The attendance was 387.

100 Mile House 6, Chase 1

At 100 Mile House, the Wranglers leapt out to period leads of 2-0 and 3-0 en route to dousing the Heat.

Tristan Walz, with two goals, Cody Barnes, Harley Bootsma, Garrett Hilton and Julien Dewey scored for 100 Mile House (20-15-1-0-3). Breckin Erichuk, at 3:49 of the third to make it 5-1, replied for Chase (11-26-2-0-2).

Dylan Barton stopped 37 of 43 shots for Chase while Jakob Gullmes turned aside 24 of 25 shots for 100 Mile House.

Chase was 1-for-4 on the power play while 100 Mile House was 2-for-2. The attendance was 622.

Grand Forks 9, Castlegar 2

At Grand Forks, Nathan Cohen-Wallis had four-point night, with a goal and three assists, as the Border Bruins dismantled the Rebels.

Dalton Luce, Josh Garlough-Bell, Ty Funk, Jake Huculak, Sidney Cruz, Evan Gorman, Alex Skinner and Rilee Poffenroth also scored for Grand Forks (16-21-1-0-2), which led 4-0 and 8-1 at the breaks.

BRUINS WIN! Bruins 9-2 over the @RebelsCastlegar

Teamwork makes the Dreamwork 👊🏼 ⭐️Luce

⭐️Garlough-Bell

⭐️Funk

⭐️Huculak

⭐️Cohen-Wallis

⭐️Cruz

⭐️Gorman

⭐️Skinner

⭐️Poffenroth

⭐️H. King 🥅 with 39 Saves pic.twitter.com/gTv3ltm7on — Border Bruins (@BorderBruins) January 26, 2019

Slade Desharnais, at 3:23 of the second to make it 4-1, replied for Castlegar (11-26-1-0-2).

Starter Curt Doyle stopped 30 of 37 shots for the Rebels, with Cedric Lesieur going 11-for-13 in relief. Holden King stopped 39 of 41 shots for the Border Bruins.

Castlegar was 1-for-6 on the power play while Grand Forks was 5-for-9. The attendance was not available.

Summerland 5, Osoyoos 1

At Summerland, Lane French scored twice and Eric Scherger stopped 39 shots as the Heat stumped the Coyotes.

Mitchell Gove, Cory Loring and Liam McLaren also scored for Summerland (21-15-2-0-2), which led 2-1 and 4-1 at the breaks. Brock Marple, who opened the scoring at 1:10 of the first, replied for Osoyoos (14-22-2-0-1).

Starter Daniel Paul stopped 13 of 15 shots for Osoyoos, with Bailey Monteith going 19-for-23 in relief. Osoyoos outshot Summerland 40-37.

The Coyotes were blanked on the power play, going 0-for-10, while the Steam were 2-for-7. The attendance was 191.

Princeton 5, North Okanagan 2

At Armstrong, Trevor Gulenchyn scored twice as the Posse downed the Knights.

Brendan Adams, Ethan Schmor and Noah Brusse also scored for Princeton (13-24-1-0-3), which led 2-0 after the first period and 5-1 after the second. Dylan Huber and Griffin Evans replied for North Okanagan (14-24-0-1-0).

5-2 Final! @KIJHLPosse jumps the Knights for the last playoff spot. Knights are back at it tomorrow in @Kamloops_Storm! @KIJHL — North Okanagan Knights (@NOKnights) January 26, 2019

Jaysen MacLean stopped 32 of 34 shots for Princeton. For North Okanagan, starter Bobby Milligan stopped 16 of 21 shots with Caedon Bellman going 11-for-11 in relief.

The Posse were 1-for-3 on the power play while the Knights were 0-for-4. The attendance was 162.

In KIJHL action for Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, Revelstoke visits Columbia Valley (21-14-1-0-4), Castlegar hosts Creston Valley (10-28-0-0-3), North Okanagan travels to Kamloops, 100 Mile House is in Chase, Summerland hosts Princeton and Kelowna visits Osoyoos.