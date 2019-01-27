Crime
January 27, 2019 11:25 am
Updated: January 27, 2019 11:28 am

2 critically injured after 2-car crash southwest of Barrie

By Web Writer  Global News

Air Ornge confirms that two people were critically injured after a car crash in Alliston, Ont. near Barrie.

Global News File photo
A A

An 18-year-old female and a male in his 20s have been airlifted to Toronto-area trauma centres after a two-vehicle collision in Alliston, Ont., just southwest of Barrie.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the collision occurred at the intersection of Adjala 25 Sideroad and Concession Road 5.

READ MORE: Man charged after van crashes into gate in Gravenhurst

Ornge air ambulance said both victims have sustained critical injuries. They said the woman was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital, while the man was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital.

Officers have not commented on the cause of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alliston car crash
Alliston Ont
Alliston Ontario
Barrie
Barrie car crash
OPP
OPP car crash
Ornge Air Ambulance

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.