2 critically injured after 2-car crash southwest of Barrie
An 18-year-old female and a male in his 20s have been airlifted to Toronto-area trauma centres after a two-vehicle collision in Alliston, Ont., just southwest of Barrie.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the collision occurred at the intersection of Adjala 25 Sideroad and Concession Road 5.
Ornge air ambulance said both victims have sustained critical injuries. They said the woman was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital, while the man was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital.
Officers have not commented on the cause of the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
