OHL Roundup: Saturday, January 26, 2019

OTTAWA – Tye Felhaber scored his 50th goal of the Ontario Hockey League season to help the Ottawa Senators past the Oshawa Generals 4-0 on Saturday.

Felhaber put away the power-play winner for Ottawa (34-9-4) at 6:54 of the first period. Merrick Rippon, Marco Rossi and Graeme Clarke also scored for the 67’s.

“To get my 50th today was special for me and my family. My dad was pretty hyped up for it, but it’s just nice to do it in a 4-0 win where we completely dominated the game,” said Felhaber. “It’s special to do it, but a lot of credit should go out to my linemates as well.”

Cedrick Andree had a 38-save performance for the shutout.

Kyle Keyser turned aside 24 shots for Oshawa (28-17-2).

Ottawa was 1 for 5 on the power play and the Generals could not score on their six man advantages.

BULLDOGS 4 STEELHEADS 3 (OT)

HAMILTON — Kade Landry scored his second goal of the night in overtime as the Bulldogs edged Mississauga.

Owen Burnell and Isaac Nurse had goals in regulation time for Hamilton (23-21-4).

Thomas Harley, William Portokalis and Alan Lyszczarczyk supplied the offence for the Steelheads (22-19-6).

—

OTTERS 3 STORM 2 (OT)

ERIE, Pa. — Chad Yetman scored 3:57 into overtime as the Otters eked out a win over Guelph.

Gera Poddubnyi and Brendan Hoffmann also scored for Erie (19-26-2).

Isaac Ratcliffe and Fedor Gordeev replied for the Storm (25-13-9).

—

ICEDOGS 4 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Philip Tomasino’s goal early in the third period lifted Niagara over the Sting.

Jack Studnicka, Ben Jones and Kyen Sopa rounded out the attack for the IceDogs (29-10-7).

Jacob Perreault, Ryan McGregor and Jamieson Rees had goals for Sarnia (19-22-7).

—

GREYHOUNDS 8 PETES 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Mac Hollowell’s second-period goal stood as the eventual winner in the Greyhounds’ rout of Peterborough.

Morgan Frost, Jaden Peca, Ryan Roth, Joe Carroll, Brett Jacklin, Cullen McLean and Rory Kerins also chipped in for Sault Ste. Marie (31-10-5).

Christopher Paquette and Max Grondin responded for the Petes (23-22-2).

—

COLTS 4 FRONTENACS 0

BARRIE, Ont. — Kai Edmonds stopped all 35 shots he faced as the Colts shut out Kingston.

Luke Bignell, Dalton Duhart, Jacob Tortora and Aidan Brown scored for Barrie (20-24-2).

Marshall Frappier turned away 30 shots for the Frontenacs (12-34-1).

—

ATTACK 5 FIREBIRDS 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Cade Robinson’s winner came at the 16:24 mark of the third period as the Attack downed Flint.

Zach Poirier, Aidan Dudas, Maksim Sushko and Daylon Groulx also scored for Owen Sound (23-20-4).

Emmet Pierce and Cody Morgan scored for the Firebirds (9-37-3).