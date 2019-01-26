Spirit of Hope Rescue is looking for “forever homes” for northern puppies

The cold temperatures have lots of people heading inside but stray animals don’t have that luxury.

Spirit of Hope Rescue is looking for people to adopt dogs who are at risk of freezing to death.

The agency rescued many dogs from northern Manitoba where many puppies have died from the cold. The group is trying to find people to adopt the dogs.

On Saturday, the rescue group set up shop at the Pet Valu in Osborne.

“Even in a forever home people have to be careful about the environment they’re in, so don’t leave your dogs outside. They’re very susceptible and their little paws get frozen quite quick. You shouldn’t be leaving dogs tethered outside in the cold,” said Spirit of Hope Rescue volunteer Keith Desjardins.

The group is still looking for people to adopt dogs. If you missed the event you can see who’s available on their website.