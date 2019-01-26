Sherwood Park organization helps high school students with no-cost grad outfits

A program outfitting northern Alberta high school students with graduation outfits at no cost opened this weekend, and it comes at a time when the strained oil and gas industry is hurting some Albertan families in the pocketbook.

Gowns4Grads, a program run by the Sherwood Park Elks, allows high school graduates to pick new or used gowns and suits for free with no questions asked. The program is entering its fifth year.

“There’s a lot of young people that want to get dressed up for their grads and it’s not always affordable,” said Faye McLeod, co-chair of Gowns4Grads and member of the Sherwood Park Elks.

“Looking at the price of dresses – especially if you have a couple of kids in the family who are graduating – it can be pretty expensive.”

McLeod said the program is meant to support students throughout northern Alberta.

“A lot of these gowns are worn one time or two times at the most by somebody – or the suit – and then it sits in the closet. This a way to recycle it,” she said.

“It’s important to us to be able to help our young people. They’re our future. To teach them and show them there’s… people out there willing to help you.”

On Saturday, dozens of people trickled into a donated warehouse space on Buckingham Drive in Sherwood Park to look through 700 gowns and racks of suits.

Crystal Waldo said she heard about the event through Facebook and brought her daughter Katie, who is graduating from Salisbury Composite High School.

“We’re down to one income. My husband [was in the] oilfield. He’s been off work since September so we’re just trying to save as much money as possible and have the least expenditures as we can,” Waldo said.

Waldo said she was pleased by the variety of dresses she and Katie were able to look through.

“It’s awesome because it means she has a chance to have a beautiful gown without breaking our budget,” she said.

Katie agreed, saying this allows the family to save their money for other graduation expenses, such as photos, hair styling and accessories.

“Most grad gowns – or gowns in general – are hundreds of dollars. So, for four hours of wearing it, it’s not worth it,” she said.

Katie tried on several dresses before settling on a black dress with pink highlights, and it’s clear the program has made an impact on her.

“It means there is humanity and people helping others.”

The Elks accepts donations of new or used gowns or suits all year round. The program is being held at 3001 Buckingham Drive, Unit 140. The space is open on select Thursdays and weekends until May. More information can be found here.