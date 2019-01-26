Cold temperatures can still mean unsafe ice: Winnipeg firefighters, paramedics

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called to La Salle River in St. Norbert, responding to reports that a snowmobile driver had partially broken through the ice around noon on Saturday.

With the snowmobile partly submerged, the driver was unable to escape to safety and called 911 from a cell phone.

The WFPS Water Rescue team arrived, and through the use of specialized water rescue equipment, was able to bring the driver safely back to shore.

The snowmobile driver was assessed by paramedics and was taken to hospital after suffering from mild hypothermia.

Residents are reminded that even in very cold weather, all waterways — including rivers, streams and retention ponds — can be unsafe.

Only waterways which are monitored for ice safety should be used for recreational activities.

Some ice surfaces are thin and fragile, and falling into ice-cold water can be deadly.

Updated ice conditions for City-run facilities can be found at City of Winnipeg – Parks and Open Space.