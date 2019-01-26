Six treated for smoke inhalation after Wall Street apartment fire

A number of people are displaced from their homes overnight after fire broke out in a third floor suite of a Hastings-Sunrise apartment building Friday night.

At 7:15 p.m. Friday, fire crews responded to a second-alarm fire at a three-storey walk-up at 2080 Wall Street.

They managed to put down the fire, which was largely confined to one suite, fairly quickly.

The occupants of that suite were not on scene at the time firefighters arrived.

Several neighboring suites on the third floor suffered smoke and water damage.

Six people suffered minor smoke inhalation.

No one was sent to hospital.