RCMP, IIO investigating single-vehicle crash in Vernon

A single-vehicle car crash in the North Okanagan has drawn the attention of the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

According to the Independent Investigation Office (IIO), police received information about a suspicious red Cadillac around 2:44 a.m. on Friday.

READ MORE: IIO beginning investigation into police-involved Kelowna shooting

Approximately an hour later, a Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer spotted a vehicle matching the description at 39th Street and 27th Avenue. The officer reportedly tried to stop the Cadillac, but it didn’t stop and drove away, ultimately crashing into a tree near a creek bank around 32nd Avenue.

The IIO said officers arrived at the crash site and located two individuals believed to be the driver and a passenger. The two reportedly complied with police commands to exit the vehicle and were subsequently arrested and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: IIO releases report into death of man at the hands of Vancouver police

The IIO said the two have since been released from hospital but remain in custody pending charges.

Police are said to be investigating the original complaint while the IIO said it will determine if there is any link between police actions and the motor vehicle collision.