Two dead after head-on collision in Nanaimo: IIO investigating

Nanaimo RCMP say two people are dead after a head-on collision early Monday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. when a police officer tried to pull over a white GMC pickup leaving a residence in the Harewood area near 10 Street.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the driver allegedly didn’t stop.

READ MORE: Retired Abbotsford police sergeant killed in Nanaimo crash

The pickup was last seen driving on the wrong side of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The truck was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle between Cedar Road and Duke Point.

The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identities have not yet been confirmed.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating whether police actions are linked to the crash.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.