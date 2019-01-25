Jassi Sidhu’s mother and uncle appear in court in India in alleged honour killing case

The two B.C. siblings accused in the alleged honour killing of a young Maple Ridge woman have appeared in court in India.

The mother and uncle of Jassi Sidhu were extradited to the country earlier this week to face charges in the 25-year-old’s 2000 murder.

Malkit Sidhu and Surjit Badesha were extradited to India on Jan. 23. Both Badesha and Sidhu were escorted to India by the RCMP, arriving safely around 6 p.m. ET Wednesday.

After meeting with Canadian consular officials from the High Commission in Delhi, they were turned over to the custody of the Punjab Police.

Jaswinder (Jassi) Kaur Sidhu, 25, was kidnapped and murdered in India in 2000, allegedly for defying her family and marrying a poor rickshaw driver in secret.

READ MORE: Mother and uncle of Jassi Sidhu extradited to India to face honour killing charges

Her mother, Sidhu, and uncle, Badesha, were accused of masterminding the so-called honour killing and hiring hit men to carry it out.

Jassi’s husband, Sukhwinder (Mithu) Singh Sidhu, was attacked with swords but survived.

Sidhu and Badesha were led into court earlier Friday, both wearing black fabric to shield their faces. They are charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

WATCH: (Aired Jan. 24, 2019) Former politician and lawyer Ujjal Dosanjh speaks to Global News about the extradition of Jassi Sidhu’s mother and uncle to India for their alleged involvement in her so-called honour killing.

Seven men were later convicted in the killing but police allege Jassi’s mother had given the execution order by phone from Canada.

The pair maintain they are innocent.

PHOTOS: Malkit Sidhu and Surjit Badesha appeared in court in India on Friday.