Canadian Cannabis Wedding Expo unites pot and proposals

With the legalization of cannabis in Canada, a new wedding expo is set to hit Calgary this spring and it’s bringing sky-high expectations with it.

“It’s definitely more exciting,” Calgary wedding planner Laureen Cauryn-Cameron said. “I think there’s going to be a bigger draw for more members of the family to come out.”

Laureen and her husband Corey are behind the Canadian Cannabis Wedding Expo which is being touted as the first of its kind in Canada.

“Cannabis is a big part of people’s everyday lives and we’d like to help drop the stigma,” Corey said.

“If you have cannabis at a wedding, it’s just like you’re having a glass of wine or beer or anything like that.”

READ MORE: AGLC to issue another 10 retail cannabis licences

Similar expos in other countries are already proving successful.

The Cannabis Wedding Expo in the U.S. has several dates set across the country and in some cases organizers have been forced to turn away vendors due to its popularity.

“We are just at the beginning of normalization and it’s exciting to think about what’s ahead for all of these companies,” Cannabis Wedding Expo CEO, Phillip Wolf, said.

READ MORE: Here’s how much cannabis costs across Canada

Back in Alberta, bride-to-be Courtney Kieboom and her partner Scott Krieser agree it’s a natural fit for their wedding.

“It’s different, it’s unique,” Kieboom said. “I really liked the idea of the bud bar and having the buds in the bouquet.”

For those worried about the legalities surrounding where and how cannabis can be consumed, the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission said it’s best to reach out to the municipality where the wedding is being held.

“Organizers or participants should be aware of all municipal and legal requirements for the possession or consumption of cannabis,” AGLC spokesperson Heather Holman said. “A municipality can apply their own restrictions, which may be stricter than the provincial rules.”

READ MORE: Lines at Calgary pot stores as cannabis legalization goes into effect

Laureen and Corey said a cannabis wedding planner will be able to help couples navigate the new rules.

“We’re very mindful of all the regulations and we’re making sure that these events are safe and legal.”

The Canadian Cannabis Wedding Expo is scheduled to take place in Calgary on March 16 at Hotel Clique.