Warrant issued for West Kelowna drug dealer

A province-wide warrant has been issued for a former Hells Angels associate who was about to be sentenced for producing drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Leslie McCulloch and his girlfriend, Rebekka Rae White, were arrested in March of 2016 after a police raid at a West Kelowna auto restoration shop.

Police seized about eight kilograms of suspected fentanyl, hundreds of pills and two industrial pill presses, along with a large amount of cash.

It turned out the vast majority of the drugs were fake, mostly made up of caffeine and a binding agent.

McCulloch pleaded guilty to the charges in February of 2017, later trying unsuccessfully to take back that plea.

The crown planned to drop the charges against his girlfriend after he was sentenced.

On Monday, McCulloch was scheduled for a court appearance ahead of his January 28 sentencing date.

He didn’t show up.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and now McCulloch is on the Central Okanagan’s most wanted list.