Sask. government declares Jan. 29 as Family Literacy Day

The Saskatchewan government has proclaimed Jan. 29 to be Family Literacy Day.

Family Literacy Day is meant to raise awareness on the importance of reading and engaging families in literacy-related activities.

“Literacy skills play a crucial role in a child’s overall development,” said Gordon Wyant, deputy premier and education minister.

“Family member engagement helps support the foundation of literacy development of children.”

READ MORE: Family Literacy Day sparks imaginations across Saskatchewan

The province funds eight family hubs across the province and 20 summer literacy camps every year.

More than 1,200 children attended camps last year — 49 per cent of whom were returning participants.

The Saskatchewan government also partners with the Saskatchewan Literacy Network (SLN) to deliver family literacy practitioner training and resources across the province.

The province’s 2018-19 budget includes $1.5 million for Ministry of Education literacy initiatives.

READ MORE: Improve reading, math skills though Project Adult Literacy Society

“Family Literacy Day is a wonderful opportunity for families and communities to come together and celebrate the learning that happens in every family,” said Phaedra Hitchings, SLN executive director.

“Building literacy skills within the family leads to greater involvement and success at school and work, and in the community, benefitting all of Saskatchewan.”

More information about Family Literacy Day is available online.