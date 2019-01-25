Car catches fire after crashing with city bus

There are no injuries following a vehicle fire in the city’s east end Friday morning.

Fire crews and police responded to Culver Drive to extinguish a vehicle fire at around 10 a.m.

Police say an eastbound vehicle caught after colliding into the front of a westbound LTC bus.

Police say they don’t believe anyone was hurt in the incident.

London Fire attended to assist and put out the fire.

The investigating officer tells 980 CFPL that no charges will be laid.