Brief, snowy system brings heavy snow, poor visibility to London early Friday

It’s a snowy Friday morning out in the Forest City and surrounding areas.

A bit of a surprise system off the southern edge of Lake Michigan blew into the region overnight bringing with it about two centimetres of snow and strong winds.

“The wind was a bit strong but it was a transient system so it didn’t stay in one place for too long,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Yoseph Mengesha.

“Visibility was reduced of course and the snow was at times heavy, but it’s moved out of the area.”

The snow also caused some messy conditions on the road, prompting some school bus cancellations.

Jan 25: Due to road conditions, all school purpose vehicles are CANCELLED for the day in Red Zone, Oxford, ELGIN and Middlesex counties. City of London buses will operate (1/2) #TVDSB #LDCSB pic.twitter.com/dzMisqHu4U — Southwestern ON STS (@mybigyellowbus) January 25, 2019

All school purpose vehicles in Red Zone as well as in Oxford, Elgin and Middlesex counties have been cancelled Friday.

School buses in London will run normally and regional elementary and high schools are open.