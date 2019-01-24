Halburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit says hospital staff flu shots up nearly 8%

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit in Central Ontario says hospital staff flu shot vaccination rates are up nearly eight per cent.

In comparison to last year, the health unit reports an average 7.9 per cent increase in staff flu vaccination rates across five hospitals.

READ MORE: This year’s flu shot is 72% effective against the dominant strain – much better than last year’s, researchers say

The health unit says Campbellford Memorial Hospital saw the most improvement, with a 25.7 per cent increase in staff flu shot vaccination rates. Approximately 77 per cent of staff in 2018 got a flu shot, compared to 51.6 per cent in 2017.

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and the Haliburton Highlands Health Services site in Minden also saw more staff get the flu shot.

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and the Haliburton Highlands Health Services site in Haliburton saw slight decreases of 0.9 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively.

“We commend local hospital staff for rolling up their sleeves to get their flu shots this influenza season,” said Dr. Lynn Noseworthy, the health unit’s medical officer of health.

“Doctors, nurses and other hospital workers provide important care to vulnerable patients who are experiencing serious health issues, so it’s heartening to see so many getting their flu shot this year.”

READ MORE: Province provides Campbellford hospital with $1.7M infrastructure funding

This flu season the health unit launched its first-ever “Let’s Fight Flu” challenge among area hospitals to see which facilities could earn bragging rights for having the highest staff flu vaccination rates.

The Minden site of Haliburton Highlands Health Services won accolades for having the highest overall percentage of staff who were vaccinated at 81.3 per cent. Campbellford Memorial Hospital wins plaudits for having the highest year-over-year percentage increase in staff flu vaccination rates.

Staff flu vaccination rates (percentage change, staff rates):

Cambellford Memoiral Hospital: +25.7% (51.6% in 2017; 77.3% in 2018)

Northumberland Hills Hospital: +4.4% (48.6% in 2017; 53% in 2018)

Ross Memorial Hospital: -0.9% (52.2% in 2017; 51.3% in 2018)

Haliburton Highlands Health (Minden): +14.6% (66.7% in 2017; 81.3% in 2018)

Haliburton Highlands Health (Haliburton): -4.1% (70.8% in 2017; 66.7% in 2018)

WATCH: Calgary man survives severe flu attack, warns Canadians to get flu shot