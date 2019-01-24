Woman seriously injured in Oshawa crash

A two-car crash in Oshawa, Ont., saw a woman airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, where Durham police say she is in serious condition.

The crash, which took place just north of Raglan Road East on Simcoe Street North at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, left one of the drivers uninjured, police say. The other driver, a woman in her 40s, was badly hurt. Police say she was taken to Lakeridge Health Port Perry.

Ornge, the province’s air-ambulance service, flew her to a Toronto trauma centre.

Collision investigators have been on scene, trying to piece together exactly what led to the collision. The investigation is still in its early stages but Dave Selby, a spokesperson with Durham police, says the slush on the road may have been a factor.

“Anytime there’s a collision, you always look at the atmospheric conditions, road condition, the temperature,” Selby said.

Police are now asking anyone who saw the crash, or anyone who was in the area just before it, to call them at 905-579-1520.