Woman accused in southern Alberta animal cruelty case transported back to face charges

A woman who was wanted in relation to what is thought to be one of the worst animal cruelty cases in Canadian history is back in Alberta.

Milk River RCMP transported April Dawn Irving, 59, back to Alberta after she was arrested in Stonewall, Man. on Jan. 16.

READ MORE: Alberta woman at centre of animal cruelty case arrested in Manitoba

Irving is facing 13 counts of animal cruelty under the provincial act and one count each of causing suffering to an animal under the Criminal Code and failure to appear in court.

Irving was charged after 201 emaciated dogs were seized from a property in Milk River in January 2015.

Since 2015, Irving was on the wanted list by Saskatoon Crime Stoppers, and was reportedly living in Jamaica.

A woman running a spay and neuter clinic on the island of Negril told Global News in January 2017 that Irving — who was going by the name of “Carol” — had brought in two extremely skinny dogs.

READ MORE: Woman at centre of Alberta animal cruelty case reportedly in Jamaica

Dabbie Lightheart said the dogs didn’t improve, despite following up with the woman with food and vitamins.

Irving appeared in court via CCTV Thursday morning. The Crown said her bail hearing was adjourned until next week. She remains in custody and is looking for a lawyer.

After Irving was arrested last week Winnipeg, RCMP didn’t say what she was arrested for, but said she had outstanding warrants in Alberta.

— With files from Heide Pearson, Global News