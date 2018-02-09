April Irving sought by Saskatoon Crime Stoppers

For the first time, Saskatoon Crime Stoppers is featuring someone wanted for animal abuse charges on its website.

April Dawn Irving is facing numerous animal cruelty charges after 201 dogs were seized from a property in the Milk River area just outside Lethbridge, Alta. It was one of the largest seizures of animals ever on the Prairies.

She hasn’t shown up in court in relation to those charges since the summer of 2016.

In 2010, Iriving was banned from owning more than two dogs at a time for 10 years after an animal distress conviction. In that case, 80 dogs were seized from her property near Foam Lake.

According to Crime Stoppers, Irving is described as five-foot five with redish-blond hair. She is often seen wearing head coverings and hats.

Warrants for her arrest have been issued in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The last confirmed sighting was in the spring of 2017 in a small town outside of Negril, Jamaica.

Animal care workers on the island said she was going by the name Carol, and a veterinarian said she was harbouring malnourished dogs there as well.