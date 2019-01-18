Alberta woman at centre of animal cruelty case arrested in Manitoba

An Alberta woman at the centre of an animal cruelty investigation has been arrested by RCMP in Winnipeg, police told Global News on Friday.

April Irving was charged with animal cruelty and neglect after 201 emaciated dogs were seized from a property in Milk River in January 2015.

The seizure came after Irving voluntarily surrendered 16 dogs to the SPCA a month before.

Since then, Irving was also placed on the wanted list by Saskatoon Crime Stoppers and was believed to have been living outside the small town of Negril in Jamaica.

READ MORE: Woman at centre of Alberta animal cruelty case reportedly in Jamaica

RCMP said Friday that Irving was arrested on Wednesday near the Stonewall detachment, north of Winnipeg.

As of Friday, she remained in custody and police are working to have her transferred back to Alberta.

Winnipeg RCMP didn’t say what she was arrested for but said she did have outstanding warrants in Alberta.