When Life Gives You Parkinson’s podcast recap — Parkinson’s doesn’t have to be a career killer

In this episode for When Life Gives You Parkinson’s podcast, Niki Reitmayer and I talk to my colleagues and bosses about how they’re adjusting to my Parkinson’s diagnosis, get advice from my neurologist Dr. Jonathon Squires, neuropsychologist Dr. Robert Duff, and employment lawyer Lior Samfiru. I also chat with Jim Redmond about being a teacher with PD and Jonny Acheson about adjustments he’s had to make as an emergency room doctor who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Having and managing Parkinson’s disease can feel like a full-time job. The reality, according to Parkinson Canada, is that 25-30 per cent of us with PD, are still in the workforce, still putting in 40+ hour work weeks and still hoping to be an asset to the companies we work for.

I’m guessing, I’m like most people with Parkinson’s who work. I want to be good at my job and not simply good at my job for someone with a degenerative brain disorder. I also fear the day where I show up wanting to work, but can no longer physically or mentally meet the expectations of myself or my employer.

I understand it’s a fear that may never be realized.

The progression of Parkinson’s is different for everyone. That alone adds extra importance to employees with Parkinson’s in establishing ongoing communication with their employer.

By law, according to employment lawyer Lior Samfiru, a partner of partner Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, you have no obligation to share your diagnosis until it impacts your ability to do your job.

Additionally, your employer cannot retaliate or fire you for having PD and they must make accommodations to help you. Accommodations could include adjusting your schedule, scope of responsibilities, or providing equipment or technology in order for you to be successful in a role.

Depending on your job and symptoms, you may be able to continue working for many years without much help or you may need completely new responsibilities due to concerns regarding safety of you, others, or your ability to function in a particular role effectively.

My wife and I talk about what the future may hold for us, how we may need to find new sources of income, and adjust our roles at home. We’re not at the stage, but realize for many, it becomes a reality all too quickly. It’s scary, daunting and not something we look forward to.

And special thanks to my wife Rebecca Gifford.

