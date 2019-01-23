Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel police have confirmed that a pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Emergency crews responded to a call at the intersection of Kennedy and Brunel roads around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, not far from the Highway 401 and 403 area.

Initially, the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to those injuries at the scene, according to police.

Police have not confirmed whether the driver of the vehicle remained on scene at this time.

Roads in the area are closed as the Major Collisions Bureau investigates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police.

Update: All roads leading to the intersection are closed. Pedestrian has succumbed to injuries. Major Collision Bureau is attending the scene. Witnesses are asked to contact 905-453-2121 ext. 3710. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) January 24, 2019