Man dead in downtown Toronto after being struck by garbage truck that left scene: police

Toronto police say they’re searching for the driver of a garbage truck after a man was struck and killed in the city’s downtown Thursday evening.

Officials said emergency crews were called to Bathurst and Lennox streets, just south of Bloor Street West, at around 9:20 p.m. with reports of a collision.

The man, who police said is believed to be in his 60s, was found without vital signs. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

In an update released on Twitter Thursday night, investigators said a dark green garbage truck was involved.

The collision came less than an hour and a half after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Warden Avenue and Danforth Road.

Police said the woman was in life-threatening condition as of Wednesday night. Officers said the driver of the vehicle failed to remain at that scene.

Anyone with video, or information about either incident, is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, a woman sleeping in a downtown alley was fatally struck by a reversing garbage truck. The driver remained at the scene.

We are investigating a fatal fail to remain collision involving a pedestrian at Lennox Street and Bathurst Street involving a dark green garbage truck. If anyone has information or video of the incident please call us at (416)808-1900 or Crime Stoppers @1800222TIPS pic.twitter.com/cKWhkJvtae — Scott Matthews (@TPSTrafficDC) January 18, 2019