$40M donation made to Vancouver Art Gallery as final design is unveiled
The Vancouver Art Gallery unveiled the final design for its new building on Wednesday.
Constructed of glass, concrete, steel and wood, it will be a modern-looking structure located at Georgia Street and Cambie Street, where a parking lot now exists.
It will be transformed into a 300,000 square-foot building, featuring a 350-seat theatre and 25 permanent collection galleries.
Also announced Wednesday, was that Vancouver’s Chan family was donating $40 million toward the $350-million project.
It is the largest single private sector donation towards the museum project to date.
Several other wealthy Vancouverites and companies have also contributed, bringing private donations to $85 million. Fundraisers are seeking an additional $50 million from the B.C. government and $100 million from the federal government.
Shovels are expected to be in the ground in about a year, with completion planned for 2023.
“The new Vancouver Art Gallery will unequivocally contribute in an exceptionally profound way by providing a much-needed and purposeful venue for the arts, culture, education, community and civic life,” Christian Chan, Burrard Group executive vice-president, said.
“We are honoured to participate in a project that will provide such vast public benefit, while also fitting so well within our family’s inter-generational charitable mandate.”
