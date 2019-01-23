Rosemont residents voice concerns over increase in crime

Residents in Regina’s Rosemont neighbourhood say they are fed up with the amount of crime in their area.

Break-ins, vehicle thefts and smashed windows. You name it – Rosemont residents have seen it.

Sasal Black and her boyfriend had both their vehicles broken into Sunday night.

“I called the [police] crying my eyes out,” Black said.

Black said they usually come out at night when people are sleeping – leaving victims dealing with the aftermath.

“They’re midnight movers. You don’t see anything, you don’t hear anything. My dogs don’t even bark. They’re quiet – stealthy,” Black said.

Nine incidents were reports to police this past weekend. The crimes included property damage and theft.

Many took to Facebook to voice their frustrations over repeated garage break-ins with some taking matters into their own hands – chasing suspects.

Regina police say there’s a good chance only one or two people are responsible for this crime spree.

They’re working to identify the suspects, but in the meantime, police suggest residents take extra precautions to prevent crimes of opportunity.

“Not leaving keys in your cars, not leaving your car running and not leaving valuables in plain view in your car. That may deter crime from occurring,” said Elizabeth Popowich, Regina Police Service.

Police said it’s not just Rosemont being affected, crime is happening across the entire city.

“We’ve seen an increase in incidents like theft of auto and theft from auto, in particular. Those really are pressure points for us,” Popowich said.

Black said her and boyfriend plan on investing in a security camera to help prevent anything else from happening.