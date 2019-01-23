3 arrested after ‘home invasion-style robbery’ in south end: London police

London police have arrested three males in connection with what’s been described as a home invasion-style robbery in the city’s south end.

Police say they received a 911 call at around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday indicating that two men armed with weapons had forced themselves into a home on Upper Canada Crossing, in the area of Southdale Road West and Colonel Talbot Road.

Police say the men entered a vehicle and fled when officers arrived, but police followed the suspect vehicle as it travelled north. During the pursuit, a police cruiser was allegedly damaged by the suspect vehicle and the three suspects then fled on foot in the area of Wonderland Road and Oxford Street, near Proudfoot Lane.

Police say multiple officers responded to the area and the three males were arrested.

No injuries were reported in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

Police have not released any information about the suspects or about potential charges in the case.