Two people in custody following home invasion in Middlesex Centre

A man and woman are in custody following a home invasion Tuesday afternoon on Elviage Drive, in Middlesex Centre.

Middlesex County OPP and London Police responded to the home invasion Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at a home west of London on Elviage Drive between Woodhull Road and Brigham Road.

Provincial police say a person was seen gaining access to the home by force. The suspect then threatened a resident at the home with a weapon before stealing various items.

The victim wasn’t injured.

Investigators say the suspect ran off, allowing the victim to call 911. Middlesex County OPP and the London Police both responded to the call, with the canine unit for the west region OPP and London Police both assisting in the search.

OPP say a man and woman, both adults, were taken into custody nearby. They remain in custody and charges are pending.

Members of the Middlesex County OPP crime unit continue to investigate this event.