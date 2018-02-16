Middlesex OPP lay charges after gunshot investigation becomes standoff

A Thames Centre man, 51, is now facing weapons and drugs charges after a more-than-eight-hour standoff earlier this week.

The incident began Sunday afternoon after a resident heard what they believed to be a gunshot.

“This is rural Ontario; it’s not uncommon to hear such things,” Const. Max Gomez told 980 CFPL. Story continues below “Sometime later, this person observed a male in possession of a firearm interacting with some people, the witness thought that there was something wrong and then contacted police.”

Police responded to a Catherine Street address at around 5:30 p.m. but were unable to make contact with the suspect.

The OPP West Region’s Emergency Response Team, Tactics and Rescue Unit, and Mobile Support Unit were called in and an arrest was made just before 2 a.m. Monday.

“Members of the Tactics and Rescue Unit did successfully arrest this male,” said Gomez. “We cleared the scene shortly after.”

The suspect faces charges of careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and possession of a Schedule II substance (cannabis) over 30 grams.