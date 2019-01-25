This is why $200 million was not enough to fix the RCMP

The RCMP’s workplace culture has been called “dysfunctional,” proven to have affected their policing ability and derailed decades of attempts at reform. Can civilian oversight change that?

In a new Global News investigative series, reporter Jane Gerster looks at how $200 million in taxpayer funds has been spent over 20 years due to the fallout from mismanagement of the Mounties, from sexual harassment lawsuits to federal inquiries into workplace bullying.

In this episode of the Global News podcast, This is Why, Gerster sits down with Niki Reitmayer and explains what she uncovered.

