Traffic
January 23, 2019 2:07 pm

Police urging caution on Okanagan roads after overnight snow

By Online Journalist  Global News

A Chevrolet truck hit the ditch near Oyama on Wednesday morning. Police say motorists are not driving for the road conditions.

Global News
A A

Police in the Okanagan are urging motorists to drive carefully after wet, heavy overnight snow blanketed the region.

On Highway 97 near Crystal Waters Road, north of Oyama, a black Chevrolet Silverado lost control and hit the ditch. The front-end of the 3500 HD model sustained serious damage, but police report the driver was OK.

Global News

Police say drivers are not slowing down for the road conditions.

Notably, there were two other minor vehicle incidents in the same area this morning because of slippery road conditions. Since then, though, road conditions have improved to bare with slushy sections, though police are still urging motorists to drive with care.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
central okanagan
Highway 97
Highway conditions
North Okanagan
Okanagan
oyama
Road Conditions
Snow
Snowfall
Traffic
Traffic accident

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.