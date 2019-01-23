Police urging caution on Okanagan roads after overnight snow

Police in the Okanagan are urging motorists to drive carefully after wet, heavy overnight snow blanketed the region.

On Highway 97 near Crystal Waters Road, north of Oyama, a black Chevrolet Silverado lost control and hit the ditch. The front-end of the 3500 HD model sustained serious damage, but police report the driver was OK.

Police say drivers are not slowing down for the road conditions.

Notably, there were two other minor vehicle incidents in the same area this morning because of slippery road conditions. Since then, though, road conditions have improved to bare with slushy sections, though police are still urging motorists to drive with care.