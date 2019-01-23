2 men shot at Kamloops hotels Wednesday

Kamloops RCMP say the search is on for suspects on Wednesday after two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say at 6:50 a.m. they were called to the Super 8 Hotel in Valleyview for a man lying on the ground. It appears he had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Then at 8:50 a.m., police were called to the Comfort Inn and Suites on Rogers Way for another male who appeared to have been shot. He was also taken to hospital.

Police say, at this time, it’s unknown if the two incidents are related.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

Some roads remain closed in the area.

More to come.