Mix of wet snow, freezing rain possible for Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood areas: Environment Canada

A special weather statement has been issued for the Barrie, Orillia, Midland and Collingwood areas.

Environment Canada issued the statement on Wednesday, saying snow and freezing rain is expected to hit the region Wednesday morning ahead of a brief thaw.

The weather agency says strong winds and rain are also expected.

READ MORE: Kitty litter and pocket knives: Tips to survive winter weather when stranded in your car

According to Environment Canada, a Colorado low will track northeast across Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, bringing a dramatic change to the weather.

Officials say snowfall between five and 10 centimetres is expected.

However, snow accumulations of around 15 centimetres is expected for Saugeen Shores to Orillia.

WATCH: Global News meteorologist Jordan Witzel on what we can expect for the rest of winter

Environment Canada says the snow will change to rain or a mix of rain and wet snow by Wednesday afternoon with the passage of a warm front.

READ MORE: Winter storm batters Eastern and Central Canada

Officials are warning residents that freezing rain is also possible during the transition.

In the wake of the warm front, Environment Canada says temperatures will rise to a couple of degrees above freezing, accompanied by strong southwesterly wind gusts between 70 km/h and 80 km/h.

Officials say the colder air will return by Wednesday night.