Police investigating after 3 cars reportedly broken into overnight in Alcona

Police are investigating after three cars were reportedly broken into in the Alcona area.

According to South Simcoe police, on Tuesday, three residents reported to police that sometime overnight, their vehicles had been broken into and items had been stolen.

READ MORE: OPP investigating fire at Whitestone home after body recovered

Officers say a firearm was taken from one vehicle sometime between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the Alcona area early Tuesday morning is asked to contact officers at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).