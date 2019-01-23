Don’t try to feed seals peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, officials warn

Officials in a Massachusetts town are asking people not to feed seals peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Authorities with the Wareham Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) are asking residents to not attempt to feed the seals after a mammal was found on a shoreline on Monday with a few sammies nearby.

The WDNR responded to a report of a possibly sick or injured harp seal on a beach as a group of onlookers surrounded the animal.

“The harp seal was checked by the officer and it did not have any visible injuries,” WDNR said in a statement. “The seal appeared alert, had good hydration rings around its eyes and was vocal due to the onlookers congregating close by.”

WDNR warned the public that if they come across a seal, to keep a “significant distance and do not disturb them,” as the mammals could become stressed by the public’s presence.

“Harp seals tend to eat sand when they become stressed and it is not good for them,” WDNR said.

Also, don’t try to feed them. Sandwiches especially.

“Sammy the seal asked that you don’t leave peanut butter and jelly sandwiches (yes, sandwiches were left). He is watching his weight,” WDNR said. “Don’t attempt to wrap blankets around it or try to assist it back to the water in any way.”

WDNR director Garry Buckminster told Boston.com he suspects the food was left by concerned members of the public.

“I’m sure someone came across it and felt bad for it,” Buckminster said. “While the intent was nice that they thought he would love a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on his way down the coast, we frown upon it.”