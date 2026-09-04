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1 comment

  1. KK
    September 4, 2026 at 6:02 pm

    Meat needs to be Inspected !! Wait till people start getting sick & he will deny that! Hope he gets poisoned from non inspected beef!!

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Trump to sign order making it easier for U.S. ranchers to sell, process own beef

By Jarrett Renshaw and Leah Douglas Reuters
Posted September 4, 2026 4:03 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump signs order making it easier for U.S. ranchers to sell, process own beef'
Trump signs order making it easier for U.S. ranchers to sell, process own beef
WATCH: Trump signs order making it easier for U.S. ranchers to sell, process own beef.
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U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would sign executive orders that would allow cattle ranchers to protect their herds against gray wolves, as well as other measures that aim to ease high beef prices.

Trump said he would also take steps to require country-of-origin labelling for imported beef and make it easier for ranchers and farmers to sell food they have processed themselves, which is currently restricted under federal food safety laws.

Click to play video: 'Lower Australian beef prices could help stabilize Canadian markets'
Lower Australian beef prices could help stabilize Canadian markets
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Retail beef prices have hit record highs this year, due in part to a historically low cattle supply constrained by drought and wildfires.

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Opinion polls show rising costs are a top concern of voters ahead of the November midterm elections, when Trump’s Republicans will try to maintain control of Congress.

Some ranchers have long sought to restore mandatory country-of-origin labelling for beef, arguing that it would support domestic producers and provide more transparency to consumers.

The dispute over beef labelling spans decades.

In 2009, the U.S. required retailers to mark food with origin labels, but Canada and Mexico argued that the provision disadvantaged their cattle and pigs.

In 2015, the World Trade Organization ruled in favour of the two countries, leading the U.S. to repeal mandatory labelling for meat.

Under current regulations, meat companies can voluntarily add a “Product of USA” label for meat born, raised and slaughtered within the country.

Trump signed an order last week to temporarily increase imports of some lower-tariff beef in an effort to bring down prices.

That was met with mixed reactions from ranchers and farmers, who have overwhelmingly voted for Trump in past elections.

Producer groups opposed Trump’s import plan, which they argued will disadvantage American ranchers, but responded more favourably to a suite of actions announced this week by the Department of Agriculture to support the beef sector.

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Trump cuts tariffs on beef, coffee and other foods amid rise in inflation concerns

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