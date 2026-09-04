Trump to sign order making it easier for U.S. ranchers to sell, process own beef

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would sign executive orders that would allow cattle ranchers to protect their herds against gray wolves, as well as other measures that aim to ease high beef prices.

Trump said he would also take steps to require country-of-origin labelling for imported beef and make it easier for ranchers and farmers to sell food they have processed themselves, which is currently restricted under federal food safety laws.

Story continues below advertisement

Retail beef prices have hit record highs this year, due in part to a historically low cattle supply constrained by drought and wildfires.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Opinion polls show rising costs are a top concern of voters ahead of the November midterm elections, when Trump’s Republicans will try to maintain control of Congress.

Some ranchers have long sought to restore mandatory country-of-origin labelling for beef, arguing that it would support domestic producers and provide more transparency to consumers.

The dispute over beef labelling spans decades.

In 2009, the U.S. required retailers to mark food with origin labels, but Canada and Mexico argued that the provision disadvantaged their cattle and pigs.

In 2015, the World Trade Organization ruled in favour of the two countries, leading the U.S. to repeal mandatory labelling for meat.

Under current regulations, meat companies can voluntarily add a “Product of USA” label for meat born, raised and slaughtered within the country.

Trump signed an order last week to temporarily increase imports of some lower-tariff beef in an effort to bring down prices.

That was met with mixed reactions from ranchers and farmers, who have overwhelmingly voted for Trump in past elections.

Producer groups opposed Trump’s import plan, which they argued will disadvantage American ranchers, but responded more favourably to a suite of actions announced this week by the Department of Agriculture to support the beef sector.

Story continues below advertisement