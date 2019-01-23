Autoworkers rally at Oshawa GM headquarters to protest assembly plant closure

Autoworkers are rallying outside General Motors Canada headquarters in Oshawa on Wednesday to protest the impending assembly plant closure.

“Workers in Canada will not forgive GM if it continues with the plan to close the Oshawa Assembly Plant and decimate the wider community,” Jerry Dias, Unifor national president, said in a media release.

“For more than 100 years this Oshawa has built and supported General Motors. Today’s actions by Unifor members send the message that GM must reverse the decision to close the plant.”

GM announced in late November that it would wind down its Oshawa operations by the end of 2019 at a loss of about 2,600 unionized workers and 340 other staff.

Federal and provincial officials met with GM executives during the Detroit auto show last week but were unable to secure any deal to keep the plant open.

Members of Unifor, the union representing the bulk of the 2,600 workers, have since staged multiple job actions, including temporary sit-ins on the assembly line.

The union is scheduled to hold a news conference in front of GM headquarters at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“The solidarity shown today proves, once again, Unifor members are united in our resistance to corporate greed,” said Colin James, president of Unifor Local 222.

“This union is a family. We are fiercely united in our support of one another, and of the Oshawa auto community.”

