Canada
January 9, 2019 8:11 am
Updated: January 9, 2019 8:12 am

GM workers in Oshawa hold another sit-in to protest plant closure

By Staff The Canadian Press

Greg Moffatt, the plant chair representing Unifor workers, said employees would be back on the job Wednesday after they walked out Tuesday following General Motors announcement it was moving forward with its plans to close the facility in Oshawa.

OSHAWA, Ont. – Unionized workers at the General Motors assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., are holding another sit-down protest over the planned closure of the facility.

The union confirmed the work stoppage this morning following an earlier protest on Tuesday that had ended.

The protest came after Unifor president Jerry Dias sat down with GM on Tuesday to talk about proposals the union had made to extend the life of the Ontario plant, but came away empty-handed.

The company has said the options suggested by the union, including extending the life of the Chevy Impala and Cadillac XTS produced at the plant or shifting production slated for Mexico to the plant, are not economic.

David Paterson, vice-president of corporate affairs at GM Canada, says the union should instead work with the company on timing and transition plans for the close to 3,000 affected jobs.

GM said it has identified job opportunities, is willing to pay for retraining and is open to negotiations on packages for workers on top of what is already included in contracts.

