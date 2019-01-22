Swoop Airlines adds Kelowna to its list of airports

Swoop Airlines will soon be flying out of the Okanagan.

On Tuesday, the ultra low-cost airline announced that it will be offering direct flights between Kelowna and Winnipeg three times a week, starting May 24. According to Swoop’s website, an adult, one-way flight will cost $119.

“We are excited to welcome Swoop to YLW,” said Kelowna airport director Sam Samaddar. “Having an ultra-low-cost-carrier in Kelowna is a great opportunity for the Okanagan as it provides more options for travellers.”

“Kelowna is a natural choice as a new destination,” said Swoop president Steven Greenway. “The Okanagan Valley is a popular leisure market and the route between Kelowna and Winnipeg provides excellent value for those looking to explore Canada this summer.”

Swoop’s flights to Winnipeg will operate until October 25.

Swoop flies out of seven airports in Canada: Halifax, Hamilton, Edmonton, Abbotsford, Winnipeg, London and Kelowna. It also has six U.S. destinations and four in Mexico.