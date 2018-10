Swoop resuming flights to U.S. after receiving final operating approval

Swoop is resuming all scheduled flights to the U.S. after receiving its final operating approval.

The discount subsidiary of WestJet Airlines says flights that have been cancelled will resume starting Saturday.

The affected flights were from Hamilton, Ont., and Abbotsford, B.C., to Las Vegas and various cities in Florida. An inaugural flight from Edmonton to Mesa, Ariz., will take off Saturday as originally scheduled.

Swoop apologized to the thousands of travellers who have been inconvenienced since 24 flights were cancelled earlier this month.

It had rebooked travellers on alternate airlines or provided full refunds plus $100 to $200 in compensation per passenger per travelling segment.

Flights between Edmonton and Las Vegas were not affected by the cancellations because Swoop temporarily leased a WestJet aircraft for that route.

