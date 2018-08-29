Low-cost airline Swoop to offer direct flights between Edmonton and Winnipeg this fall

WestJet’s new low-cost carrier has added a new route to connect the Prairies’ second- and third-largest cities, Edmonton and Winnipeg.

Swoop announced the new domestic route on Wednesday and said it will provide direct flights four times per week once its first flight departs on Oct. 11. Travellers will be able to book flights that will depart on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sunday.

“This is a welcome addition to our western base of Edmonton,” Swoop president Steven Greenway said in a news release. “We are witnessing a positive response to our ultra-low-cost model in both Edmonton and Winnipeg.

“Connecting these two cities is a natural progression of our network strategy.”

For now, Edmonton-Winnipeg flights can be booked through until April 27, 2019.

Swoop has only been flying Canadians since June, when it celebrated its maiden flight from Hamilton, Ont. to Abbotsford, B.C.on its pink and white aircraft.

Watch below: In June 2018, Reid Fiest filed this report in which he looked at ultra-low cost carriers and the business model that could change the way we fly.

Edmonton International Airport’s CEO said the new route represents “an excellent option” for people travelling between the two cities and that WestJet’s new low-cost carrier is generally having a positive impact on travel in and out of Alberta’s capital.

“Swoop is helping to connect travellers across Canada who are flying to, from or through the Edmonton Metro Region,” Tom Ruth said in a news release.